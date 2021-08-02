Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.56.

MMSI stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

