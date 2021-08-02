MetLife (MET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

