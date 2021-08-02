MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 268,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,050. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
