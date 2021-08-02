MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.
In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.