MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

