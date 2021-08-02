Millennium Management LLC Buys 705,645 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 1,472.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

