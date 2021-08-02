Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,052 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hope Bancorp worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.25 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

