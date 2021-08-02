Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,200 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $42,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $159,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FCAC opened at $9.00 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.