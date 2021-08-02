Millennium Management LLC Sells 189,523 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,523 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $87,234,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $32,521,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $31,460,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $206.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,736 shares of company stock worth $34,059,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

