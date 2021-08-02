Millennium Management LLC Sells 645,004 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 645,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

