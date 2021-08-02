Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During Miromatrix Medical’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $11.10 on Monday. Miromatrix Medical has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

