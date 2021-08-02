Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Misonix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $26.54 on Monday. Misonix has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $461.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Misonix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Misonix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Misonix by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Misonix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.