MktCoin (MLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MktCoin has a total market cap of $6,966.22 and $10.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MktCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MktCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MktCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.