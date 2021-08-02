Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $2,996,280.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,191,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,396,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

Moderna stock opened at $353.60 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $362.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.47. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.