Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $250.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.80.

MHK opened at $194.90 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

