Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

NYSE:MOH opened at $273.01 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

