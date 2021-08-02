Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.89. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

