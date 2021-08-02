Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.38. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

