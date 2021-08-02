Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

