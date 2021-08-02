Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

