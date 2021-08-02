Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) posted its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter.

MOG.B remained flat at $$78.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Moog alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.