Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

MGAM traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 397.50 ($5.19). 256,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,979. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

