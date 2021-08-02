Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,420.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and last traded at GBX 2,405 ($31.42), with a volume of 66570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,340 ($30.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,232.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

