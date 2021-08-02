Morgan Stanley Has $48.57 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $48,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.