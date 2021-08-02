Morgan Stanley Has $51.95 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.98% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $51,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186,330 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,740 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93.

