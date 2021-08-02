Morgan Stanley Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $20.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $424,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

