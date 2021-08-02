Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,083,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,591,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $334.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $248.82 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

