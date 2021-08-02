Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $202.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

