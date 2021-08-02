Morgan Stanley Sells 32,013 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Incyte worth $47,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.