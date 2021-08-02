Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AGCO were worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

