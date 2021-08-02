Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0413 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.