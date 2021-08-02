MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €124.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.22 ($116.73).

MorphoSys stock opened at €46.97 ($55.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a 52-week high of €122.85 ($144.53).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

