Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.79. 208,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,900. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

