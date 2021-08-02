Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for 2.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.08. 1,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

