Moss Coin (MOC) One Day Volume Hits $11.28 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and $11.28 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

