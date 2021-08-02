Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.93. 567,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,313. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $226.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

