Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.38 on Monday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

