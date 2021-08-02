M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

