MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTUAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.88. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

