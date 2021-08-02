MU DANK Achieves Market Cap of $345,393.26 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. MU DANK has a total market cap of $345,393.26 and approximately $1.90 million worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037809 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00025384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MU DANK

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,592,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

