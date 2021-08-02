Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,595 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $43.40 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

