Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 3%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.67. 4,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

