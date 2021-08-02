National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$51.39 target price (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

iA Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

