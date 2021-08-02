National Bank Financial Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.76. The stock has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.13%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.