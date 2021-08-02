National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$26.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

