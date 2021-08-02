National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

