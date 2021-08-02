Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.