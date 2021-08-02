NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

LON:NWG traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 15,818,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.66.

In other news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

