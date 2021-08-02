Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 389,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99. Neenah has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.72 million, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Neenah by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Neenah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

