Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €84.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

