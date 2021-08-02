NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 189,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.10 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -576.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

